Rising Star: Iolani wide receiver Carter Kamana

Iolani wide receiver Carter Kamana has 51 receptions this year, 742 yards receiving, and six touchdowns.
His best game so far this year was against Pac-Five with 222 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
The sophomore shows no sign of slowing down.
