Rising Star: Iolani wide receiver Carter Kamana

By Published:

Iolani wide receiver Carter Kamana has 51 receptions this year, 742 yards receiving, and six touchdowns.

His best game so far this year was against Pac-Five with 222 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

The sophomore shows no sign of slowing down.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s