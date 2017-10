Hawaii Escape Challenge at Pearlridge Center is a live action adventure! Your team is locked in a room for an hour with no cell phones or Internet. You’re forced to work together for a common goal. Owner, Keokolo Akina, explains.

After making it out of the Escape room, head to Iniki Popcorn in downtown Pearlridge Center for a delicious snack. They’ve got a special Halloween popcorn promotion going on now till the end of the month.

