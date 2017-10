Tiki Shark art in Kona specializes in contemporary Hawaiiana, and Halloween brings out the best in owner Brad “Tiki Shark” Parker. The movie storyboard artist gives us inexpensive and creative ideas to decorate your home and ways to get the entire family involved.

Tiki Shark is also responsible for decorating and casting live actors for this weekends Halloween edition of Sam Choys in the Kitchen.

Website: tikishark.com