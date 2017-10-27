3 arrested for disorderly conduct after protest at state land board meeting

Three people were arrested Friday morning after protesting at a Board of Land and Natural Resources meeting.

The state says the meeting was about to begin when the trio started protesting, calling for the resignation of one of the board members.

Protesters said they were upset that the board authorized the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea, and wanted the board’s cultural adviser to step down.

Officials say they refused to quiet down or leave the room.

Officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement carried them out of the building.

Honolulu police arrested them for disorderly conduct.