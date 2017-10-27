High surf warning in effect with swell expected to peak Friday evening

A long period large northwest swell is building across the Hawaiian waters.

Surf along north- and west-facing shores of most islands will rise to warning levels and continue through Saturday. The swell will peak late Friday afternoon and evening then slowly decline through the day on Saturday.

The following alerts are currently in effect:

High surf warning for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui.

High surf advisory for west-facing shores of Maui, and north-facing shores of Hawaii island.

Surf along north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Molokai, and north-facing shores of Oahu and Maui will build to 25 to 35 feet Friday afternoon.

Surf along west-facing shores of Oahu will rise to 15 to 22 feet Friday afternoon.

Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

Large breaking surf, significant shore break, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

The surf was large enough to hold the World Surf League Big Wave Tour Peahi Challenge off Haiku, Maui.

“We are seeing the ocean come alive,” said Mike Parsons, WSL BWT Commissioner. “We’ve been on hold for most of the morning to wait for the swell to build, and we are now seeing solid sets come through.”

Contest organizers aim to get through all four heats of men’s Round 1, as they keep watch over conditions through the afternoon.