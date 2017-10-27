Man killed while riding bicycle in North Kona

By Published: Updated:

A 61-year-old Kailua-Kona man was killed while riding his bicycle Thursday, Oct. 26, in Keahole.

It happened at around 3:52 p.m. at the intersection of Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Keahole Airport Road.

According to police, James Sakai was riding south-bound on Queen Kaahumanu Highway when he crashed with a pickup truck that had turned left from Queen Kaahumanu Highway onto Keahole Airport Road heading west.

Sakai was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:04 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information relating to the incident to call Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229, or for those who want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 28th traffic fatality this year compared with 25 at this time last year.

