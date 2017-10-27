Police officer charged with DUI, filing false report in Hawaii Kai crash

Archive video from November 18, 2016

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney has charged a Honolulu police officer with driving while intoxicated and filing a false report about the incident.

The charges against Sgt. Albert F. Lee stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 17, 2016, along Lunalilo Home Road in Hawaii Kai.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, at around 3:40 a.m., a police-subsidized SUV veered off the road and onto the sidewalk, plowing into a Hawaiian Electric structure.

The crash cut power to approximately 1,700 homes and businesses in the area.

Lee was off-duty at the time.

Sources previously told us that when officers arrived to investigate, Lee told them he was a passenger and had fallen asleep, and that the driver had left the scene. Sources also said he could not identify who was driving.

A spokeswoman for the Honolulu Police Department says Lee had his police powers restricted shortly after the crash.

He has 21 years of service and has been assigned to desk duty.