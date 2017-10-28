Flood advisory issued for Oahu

Related Coverage Report It

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu until 6:30 p.m.

At 3:29 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Ahuimanu. Rain was falling at a rate of over 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Ahuimanu, Waimanalo, Kailua, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Waikane, Kaneohe Marine Base, Hawaii Kai, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kaaawa, and Punaluu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6:30 p.m. if heavy rain persists.