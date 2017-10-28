Flood advisory issued for Oahu

By Published: Updated:

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu until 6:30 p.m.

At 3:29 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Ahuimanu. Rain was falling at a rate of over 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Ahuimanu, Waimanalo, Kailua, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Waikane, Kaneohe Marine Base, Hawaii Kai, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kaaawa, and Punaluu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

  • Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
  • Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
  • Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6:30 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

