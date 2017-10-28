Flood advisory issued for Oahu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu until 6:30 p.m.
At 3:29 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Ahuimanu. Rain was falling at a rate of over 2 inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Ahuimanu, Waimanalo, Kailua, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Waikane, Kaneohe Marine Base, Hawaii Kai, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kaaawa, and Punaluu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
- Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6:30 p.m. if heavy rain persists.