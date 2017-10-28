Penny sets career-high as Aztecs run over Hawaii

HONOLULU – In a critical Mountain West Western Division match-up, the University of Hawai’i football team fell to San Diego State 28-7, Saturday night at Aloha Stadium. With the loss, the Rainbow Warriors fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in conference.

It was UH’s fifth loss in the last six games. Meanwhile, the Aztecs (7-2, 3-2 MW) ended a two-game skid and remained in contention for the Western Division title.

Rashaad Penny rushed for a career-high 257 yards and two touchdowns to key the Aztec victory. Penny, who entered the week third in the nation, rushed for 177 of his yards and scored both of his touchdowns in the second half to help break the game open.

In total the Aztecs rushed for 334 yards, the most UH has surrendered this year.

The Aztecs defense did their job in shutting down the UH offense and its own prolific running back in Diocemey Saint Juste. The Rainbow Warriors were held to season lows in total yards (195), rushing yards (35) and first downs (12). Saint Juste, who had rushed for more than 200 yards in each of the last two UH games finished with 40 yards on 17 carries.

It was a defensive battle early in the game, however, the Aztecs scored on consecutive drives to take a 14-0 lead less than a minute into second quarter. The Rainbow Warriors, who only mustered two first downs in their first four drives, finally got in gear late in the first half. Dru Brown scored on a leaping 1-yard run to cap a 16-play, 88-yard drive that cut the deficit to 14-7 going into the locker room.

The Aztecs however took control in the second half as the defense shut UH out, while Penny scored two touchdowns, including a 63-yard run early in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.

The Rainbow Warriors next take to the road to face UNLV on Saturday, Nov. 4. Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m. PT/12:00 p.m. HT.

