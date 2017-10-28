Rainbow Wahine bounce back with win at UCSB

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team rebounded after a tough, five-set loss last night to defeat UC Santa Barbara in four sets, 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17. Hawai’i’sMcKenna Granato led the ‘Bows recording her 10th double-double of the season while Emily Maglioadded 13 kills and Savanah Kahakai recorded a match-high 24 digs on Saturday afternoon at Rob Gym in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Granato bounced back from hitting .018 (14K-13E-56TA) at Cal Poly last night to a recording a .436 hitting percentage putting down an efficient 21 kills with four errors on 39 swings. It marked the 13th time that she has posted the team-high in kills and the 17th time this year that she’s been in double-digits in kills. Granato also tallied her 10th double-double of the season as she had 17 digs and a team-high three service aces. Granato came through with seven of her 21 kills in the fourth set alone.

Kahakai notched her 19th overall match and 11th-straight match with double-digit digs. She now has 19 double digit dig matches—including the last 11 straight. It marked the fifth time this season that she has had 20 or more digs and the 17th time this year that she’s had the team high in digs. Kahakai needs 30 digs to tie former UH great Reydan “Tita” Ahuna for No. 3 on the UH all-time dig list at 1,384. Kahakai currently has 1,354 career digs in her four-year career.

For the 18th time this year, Maglio recorded double-digits in kills for the ‘Bows. She hit .407 for the match, committing just two hitting errors in 27 attacks. She also had three blocks.

The Gauchos held the early lead until UH was able to knot the score at 7-7. UH then took their first lead of the frame at 9-8. Hawai’i then held UCSB off the rest of the way to capture the set, 25-20.

The second set started much like the first set with both teams posting sideouts accounting for six early ties and four lead changes. UH got some separation as they went on a 4-0 run with Iosia serving three points that left UH with a 20-14 lead. UC Santa Barbara however would not go down easy as they rallied on a 5-1 run to close to within two points, but a UCSB hitting error gave UH the final point to secure the Set 2 win, 25-22.

The Gauchos took their momentum from the end of the second set into the start of Set 3 as they jumped out to a 6-2 lead. Hawai’i would keep things close until the Gauchos went on a 5-1 run that gave them a six point, 17-11 lead that force UH to call its second timeout of the frame. UCSB then cruised to a 25-19 win in the third set.

With Kahakai starting the set behind the serving line, UH raced out to a 7-0 lead to start the fourth set. UH capitalized on five UCSB hitting errors for the early lead. Later with Castillo behind the service line, the ‘Bows went on a 5-0 serving run to extend their lead to 15-2. UH would lead by as many as 13. UCSB would rally to score a pair of five-points runs to cut their deficit to just five points. The Rainbow Wahine would end on a 4-to-1 run with Granato putting down the final kill to win the match with a 25-17 win in the fourth set.

Hawai’i out-hit UC Santa Barbara .294-to-.191 for the match and in the fourth set, hit .378 to UCSB’s .130. UH had a 5.0-to-3.0 edge in blocks. The Gauchos had 14 service aces in the match.

UCSB was led by reigning Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week Lindsey Ruddins who had 23 kills in 71 swings. She also led the Gauchos with 16 digs.

Hawai’i returns home to host its final homestand of the season as they host CSUN on Friday, November 3 and Senior Night on Saturday, November 4. Both games will start at 7:00 pm at the Stan Sheriff Center.

