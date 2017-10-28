Rescues and damage from first warning level surf of the season

The high surf warning has been downgraded to an advisory, but the large dangerous surf continues to pummel north and west facing shores of the Hawaiian Islands.

The first warning level swell of the season demonstrated its power yesterday at Hanalei Bay on Kauai.

Marine biologist Terry Lilley was in Hanalei filming the surf when he and other bystanders witnessed a catamaran smashed to pieces.

“It was really quite a mess,” Lilley said.

The catamaran wasn’t the only thing the giant surf took out yesterday.

Lilley was filming surf at Lumahai Beach when a large set came in and swept away a group of tourists who were watching the waves.

“The people that I saw did all make it back safe,” Lilley said. “Within an hour there was another group of people that walked right out into the sand right where the other group of people got taken out.”

Lilley says it’s dangerous and people continue to get hurt there.

KHON2 met with Ocean Safety Lieutenant John Hoogsteden at Waimea Bay to find out why it’s so important that people heed the warnings of lifeguards.

Ocean Safety said they made 13 rescues yesterday and one so far this morning.

We asks about some tips for people who want to come and enjoy and experience the large surf.

“Best to do it from dry land or dry sand. If you see rocks that are wet stay off those rocks,” Hoogsteden explained.

Ocean Safety says the rip current caused by giant surf is extremely dangerous.

Two men who were bodyboarding in the shorebreak yesterday were swept a mile and a half out to sea.

Luckily lifeguards were able to save them.

The best thing to do is to talk to the lifeguard on duty. They can tell you if a swell is rising or declining.