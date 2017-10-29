Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen: Halloween Special

Sam and John visit Kozy the Magician for a special Halloween episode of Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen. Sam and John create salmon head soup, octopus fingers, and caramel apples for any trick-or-treaters that happen to drop by.

Salmon Fish Head Soup

4 salmon fish heads

8 cups chicken broth

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, cut into thin wedges

1 stalk lemongrass, trimmed and bruised

1 thumb fresh ginger, sliced lengthwise

2 tomatoes, cut into thin wedges

Calamansi or lemon juice to taste

Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook onions for 1-2 minutes or until translucent. Add chicken broth, lemongrass and ginger. Bring to a boil and add the fish heads. Cook for 20 minutes, then add the tomatoes and stir gently. Let simmer for 5 minutes. Top with calamansi juice and serve hot.

Octopus Fingers on Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice:

2 cups rice, cooked

2-4 tablespoons Aloha Shoyu rice wine vinegar

Aloha Shoyu to taste

3 tablespoons sugar

Combine ingredients and put in a medium serving bowl. Set aside.

Aioli:

1/2 cup Kraft Mayo

1 tablespoon Sriracha

Combine ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside.

1 octopus, cleaned

8-10 cups water

1 tablespoon Hawaiian salt

1 cup flour

Eel sauce

1 packet Bonito flakes

In large pot, poach octopus in salted water for 35-40 minutes. Once done, cut octopus legs into fingers. Coat fingers in flour and fry lightly. Place on sushi rice. Drizzle with spicy aioli then eel sauce. Garnish with bonito flakes and serve.

Devour Mac ‘n’ Cheese

1 box Devour Mac ‘n’ Cheese

1 cup Kraft Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese

Prepare Mac ‘n’ Cheese as directed. Top with shredded cheese. Allow shredded cheese to melt then serve.