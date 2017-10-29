Spacey tweets apology, confirms he is gay after sex assault allegation

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 04: Actor/producer Kevin Spacey talks on stage at Cars, Arts & Beats: A Night Out With 'Baby Driver' at the Petersen Automotive Museum on October 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Actor Kevin Spacey says he is “beyond horrified” by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986.

Spacey posted on Twitter that he doesn’t remember the encounter but apologizes for the behavior.

Actor Anthony Rapp tells BuzzFeed he was 14 when he attended a party at Spacey’s apartment. He says an inebriated Spacey placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him, but he was able to leave before the encounter could go further.

Rapp – now 46 – says he came forward after allegations against Harvey Weinstein were publicized.

On Twitter, the now 58-year-old Spacey said for the first time publicly that he is gay adding that he wants to deal with this honestly. Spacey said “that starts with examining my own behavior.”

