Two injured after car crashes into Haleiwa store

Two people were hospitalized Sunday after a car crashed into a store at the busy North Shore Marketplace in Haleiwa.

Both victims are in stable condition.

Witnesses say the vehicle crashed right into SoHa Living.

There were customers inside and about 20 others outside enjoying what was supposed to be a peaceful afternoon.

Just one door down, Keila Staneck says she was working the hostess stand right outside Cholo’s Homestyle Mexican Restaurant.

“I see this car just speed up really fast, straight into SoHa, and I heard a big bang and people were screaming,” Staneck said. “I was freaking out. I was shaking. I didn’t know what to do. There was so much people freaking out.”

Many were still shaken even after first responders arrived.

“I looked around and there was a local guy on the ground. He was moaning. He didn’t look too good, and a Japanese lady had a cut on her leg,” said witness Ben Marcus. “I guess there was someone down inside the shop.”

Officials say a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses say the vehicle was driven by an older man.

North Shore Marketplace is usually busy with visitors and locals. Marcus says the crash could have been worse.

“Somebody could’ve have gotten killed. That car would have killed somebody if it hit him square on,” Marcus said.

The following photos were provided by Ben Marcus: