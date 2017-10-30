Flash flood watch issued for Kauai starting Tuesday morning

A flash flood watch for Kauai and Niihau will go into effect starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and continue through Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says the atmosphere will become moist and unstable ahead of a front moving toward the islands from the northwest.

The storm front will pull rain from the tropics up and over the islands.

These conditions make flooding rains likely. Runoff from widespread heavy rain may cause flash flooding of streams and flooding of streets in urban areas.

At first, Kauai will be in the target of any potential heavy rain, and Oahu could follow.

Maui County and Hawaii island will see less by comparison.

