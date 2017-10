A large number of engines and fire companies responded to a house fire around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning on Kalanianaole Highway.

According to officials, traffic is being re-routed through the neighborhood to bypass the scene.

Honolulu Fire Department shortly had the blaze under control around 3 a.m.

HFD searched the house and accounted a dozen residents. The American Red Cross has been notified.

Crews now begin an investigation into what caused this house fire.

The house deemed a complete loss.