HPA head coach, former NFL player Teo-Nesheim dies at 30

Former NFL linebacker and Hawaii Preparatory Academy head coach Daniel Teo-Nesheim has died.

He was 30 years old.

While multiple sources confirm his passing, no details are being released at this time.

The 2005 HPA graduate from American Samoa is remembered as one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Hawaii island.

He played collegiately at the University of Washington, where he ended his career as the program’s all-time sack-leader.

Teo-Nesheim was drafted in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010, and played four seasons in the NFL with the Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He recorded 58 tackles and six sacks before returning to Kamuela, where he was named head coach of his alma mater this past summer.

He led Ka Makani to two victories in 2017.

The school released the following statement:

“Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy (HPA) was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend, colleague, and alumnus Daniel Te‘o-Nesheim. Daniel, a 2005 graduate of HPA, returned to his alma mater in August of 2015 as an assistant football coach and assumed the head coach position in May of 2017. He was also a member of our residential boarding program, serving as a dorm parent. HPA is working to support our students and community through this difficult time. We feel Daniel’s loss acutely in our HPA ‘ohana, and our hearts go out to his family and friends.”