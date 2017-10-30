Local Breast Cancer survivor provides free eyelash and eyebrow services to cancer patients

By Published: Updated:

Leanne Kirk owns Luxe Style and Grooming Bar in Kakaako. She is a trained aesthetician, a former model and a cancer survivor.

Leanne knows first-hand how fighting cancer can take a toll on a womans appearance so she is using her talents as a beauty expert to help others cope with the losses they experience during cancer treatment.

Luxe Style and Grooming Bar specializes in eyelash extension and eyebrow microblading.  She provides these services for free whenever she can to help women undergoing treatment.

 

http://www.luxelasheshawaii.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s