Local Breast Cancer survivor provides free eyelash and eyebrow services to cancer patients

Leanne Kirk owns Luxe Style and Grooming Bar in Kakaako. She is a trained aesthetician, a former model and a cancer survivor.

Leanne knows first-hand how fighting cancer can take a toll on a womans appearance so she is using her talents as a beauty expert to help others cope with the losses they experience during cancer treatment.

Luxe Style and Grooming Bar specializes in eyelash extension and eyebrow microblading. She provides these services for free whenever she can to help women undergoing treatment.

http://www.luxelasheshawaii.com/