Water main break in Lanikai causes lane closures on Mokulua Drive

Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 8-inch main break at 750 Mokulua Drive, where it intersects with Aalapapa Street.

The break was reported at about 7 a.m.

Initially, it closed traffic in both directions, but crews re-opened one of the lanes and is working with HPD to set up a contraflow to allow residents to enter and exit Lanikai.

TheBus route for Lanikai is being detoured for now.

The BWS set up a faucet on the hydrant near the intersection to provide a water source for the four customers who will be without service during the repair.

More details to follow.