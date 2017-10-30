Report says helicopter descended before dropping off radar near Molokai

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a missing helicopter off Molokai.

The report says the helicopter left Daniel K. International Airport in Honolulu on Oct. 16, and missed its approach at Molokai Airport.

Air traffic control instructed the flight on its re-approach.

Shortly after, the report says the controller noticed the flight had descended to 3,600 feet before the helicopter dropped from radar and communication was lost.

Debris was later found, including a red ChemLight floating in the water and an uninflated life jacket along the shoreline.

The search was called off on Oct. 19.

The two men on board are missing and presumed dead.

The Coast Guard identified the men as Jeremy Dossetter, 27, and Oliver Kirsch, 25.

Click here to view the full report.

