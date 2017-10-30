The Hawaii Food & Wine Festival: Uncorked

The Hawaii Food & Wine Festival kicks off with five days of events on Oahu starting tomorrow. This morning, the World Wine Guys, Mike DeSimone & Jeff Jenssen, joined Take2 with a preview of Friday’s night’s event Uncorked.

The World Wine Guys will be emceeing Uncorked, an event featuring 20 top wines and 21 top chefs, from Nobu to Michael Mina. The caliber of wines matches the caliber of world class chefs who will cook for guests.

For more info and tickets, visit www.hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com.