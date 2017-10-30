Utah man wanted for murder arrested in Hawaii

A Utah man wanted for murder was arrested in Hawaii.

Christopher Poulson, 28, was taken into custody last week Friday.

According to Utah County court documents, Poulson is charged with two counts of murder and one count of obstructing justice.

His extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Utah officials believe Poulson killed his girlfriend, Emily, and her 3-year-old son, Gabriel.

The two disappeared on Sept. 8, 2015. Their bodies have never been found.

According to court documents:

“In sum, Emily’s use of her phone for internet searches ended abruptly on the evening of Tuesday September 8th, 2015, except when Defendant used it briefly on September 10th & 11th, 2015. From that time on, neither she nor Gabriel have been seen by any of Emily’s family or friends or any other known person outside of claims by Defendant that he saw her on the morning September 11th, 2015, and that he communicated with her more recently and that she was fine and in California. Since that same time, Emily did not attend school again, despite being near the end of completing a program that cost her $13,000, and a program that would not allow her to graduate if she had multiple absences. Emily missed work on September 10th, 2015, which was extremely uncharacteristic for her, and never went back to work or checked in on her pay or anything else at Carraba’s after September 8th, 2015. Emily’s bank card went silent after September 8th, 2015, and no purchases, deposits, or withdrawals or debits have been made since, despite claims by Defendant that he gave Emily varying amounts of cash. The day following Emily’s and Gabriel’s disappearance, Defendant purchased a shovel, work gloves, and turned off his phone immediately afterward, and then turned it back on 3 hours later in the more rural area of Payson, Utah. Soon after this, Defendant purchased other gloves and bed sheets prior to his trip to St. George where Emily’s vehicle was found abandoned, and where the plastic bags containing some of their belongings were contained. Emily’s and Gabriel’s other belongings remained in the apartment including their shoes, toys, and Emily’s makeup and guitar and amplifier. Emily’s car was abandoned in St. George in a condition to be easily stolen and without any sign that she took her belongings out of the car with her, including Gabriel’s car seat which would be necessary to transport him elsewhere. The only fingerprints found on the white bags that contained some of Emily’s and Gabriel’s packed possessions belonged to Defendant. Defendant and Emily’s phone were used to search for a Shuttle service and addresses in St. George, and the geolocation data shows these same phones going to St. George and back toward Orem, Utah on September 11th, 2015. Defendant’s middle name and phone number were associated with a shuttle ticket from St. George consistent with this geolocation data. Defendant pawned Emily’s guitar and amplifier as if he had knowledge that Emily would not be returning to get it, and even stated to Dylan Moffit that Emily was not coming back. Defendant was also seen in and using Emily’s car after September 8, 2015, (presumably on September 10th, 2015) despite saying she had left in the car on the 8th of September, 2015, and only came back for a short time on September 11th, 2015. Around this same time, Defendant owned another vehicle, which he later sold below market value and after being given an even lower offer; a vehicle that showed the potential presence of forensic evidence in the trunk area relating to human remains, based on the indications of a cadaver dog. Soon after being confronted with all of this evidence, Defendant offered no explanations for his clear involvement and almost immediately moved to Hawaii.

“The complete disappearance of Emily and Gabriel and their abandonment of all their property, coupled with Defendant’s actions and obstructions and lies to police, show that Defendant murdered Emily and three-year-old Gabriel in the same criminal episode, and then wrapped them in sheets to move their bodies and then buried or otherwise disposed of and concealed their bodies. Defendant later packed some of their things and drove Emily’s red Toyota Prius to St. George and abandoned it in an attempt to deflect suspicion regarding their disappearance from himself.”