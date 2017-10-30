Woman arrested for drunk driving in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

A 46-year-old woman from Mountain View was arrested Friday night for driving under the influence of alcohol in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Park officials say she refused to provide a breath sample. Her name is being withheld during the preliminary investigation.

National Park Service rangers conducted patrols over the weekend to detect and deter DUI behavior and other vehicle safety issues.

Rangers made three DUI-related arrests in 2017, and park officials say there has been one confirmed fatality due to drunk driving this year.

“Park officials are very concerned about the safety of people utilizing the park,” said Chief Ranger John Broward. “Our rangers are proactive in preventing drinking and driving, and will continue to conduct road safety checkpoints and increase patrols to deter DUI and other vehicle-related safety incidents.”

