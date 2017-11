Four children had to be taken to the hospital Tuesday night following a crash in Maili.

It happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Farrington Highway near Gilipake Street.

According to Honolulu police dispatch, the crash involved four vehicles.

Emergency Medical Services says six people were taken to the hospital, including two 9-year-old boys, an 8-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old girl.

EMS says all the children were riding in one vehicle, and all were in stable condition.