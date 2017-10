One of Waikiki’s biggest Halloween celebrations returns to the Hyatt tonight at 8 p.m. Gear up for justice, with this year’s theme “League Up!” at Halloween at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa. The event features music, dancing and a costume contest with a grand prize of $2000! Brandon Lim from 6 Pillars Marketing joined us with all of the event details!

For tickets, visit https://www.seetickets.us/event/LEAGUE-UP-Halloween-The-HYATT/352417.