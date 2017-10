The Hawaii Food and Wine Festival will kick off tomorrow with a unique competition. The challenge to ag producers comes with a $20,000 grand prize! It’s called “Our Kakaako Presents Raw & Wild in the Tank”. Kalani Fronda, senior land asset manager from Kamehameha Schools, joined Take2 to talk about the competition and its importance.

