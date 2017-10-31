Former charter school director charged with theft

The former head of a public charter school that closed in Kalihi two years ago has been charged.

Laara Allbrett, who was the director of Halau Lokahi, was charged Monday with four counts of second-degree theft.

According to the attorney general’s office, the 64-year-old stole money from the school during her tenure there.

Halau Lokahi’s ongoing financial problems forced the State Public Charter School Commission to revoke its charter on March 30, 2015.

At one point, the school had racked up more than $400,000 in debt with $100,000 in undocumented expenses.

An audit of the school’s expenses found some questionable purchases, such as $12,000 for healing oils and acupuncture.

If Allbrett is convicted, she faces up to five years in jail and/or a $10,000 fine.