Former UH star Kuehu tabbed as Punahou coach

HONOLULU, Hawai‘i (October 31, 2017) — Punahou School announced that Shawna Kuehu has been named head coach for the girls basketball program. She will oversee the intermediate, junior varsity and varsity levels of the program at Punahou.

As a student at Punahou, Kuehu twice earned Gatorade State Player of the Year honors and helped the basketball team to three straight state championships. After graduating in 2008 she attended the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, where she helped lead the Rainbow Wahine to a Big West regular season championship in 2015 while earning a bachelor’s degree in economics.

“Coaching is more than just basketball, it’s about creating and maintaining healthy relationships, perseverance, communication, teamwork, accountability and responsibility,” said Kuehu. “I’m excited to share my love of basketball with these aspiring young ladies and to be a part of their journey.”

Kuehu is a two-time recipient of the Ah Chew Goo award for basketball excellence through dedication, determination and perseverance; and also received the Jack Bonham Female Award for exemplifying athletic excellence, academic achievement, public service, leadership and character.

“Shawna brings a wealth of experience and passion to our program,” said Punahou Athletic Director Kale Ane. “As a player she demonstrated the values we want in all our athletes; hard work, dedication, compassion and heart, and we know that she is committed to instilling these values into our student athletes.”