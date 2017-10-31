Halloween pedestiran safety tips for the entire family

Halloween 2017 is here! There will be a lot of ghosts and goblins out Tuesday night.

It may be hard for drivers to see pedestrians, especially those wearing a dark costume. Officials urge those celebrating Halloween, wear something reflective on their costume to increase chances of being seen by drivers.

Halloween is the perfect time for parents to talk to young kids about pedestrian safety.

This is the time to teach children good pedestrian behavior so as they get older the idea of wearing bright and reflective clothing at night becomes second nature when walking.

Safety tips for children:

Make sure your kid’s costume fits well and that they won’t be tripping over it.

Make sure thye always take off their masks when walking from house to house and especially when crossing the street.

Make sure they carry a flash light and clip on safety lights or attached reflective stickers to their costumes.

If attaching something reflective to their costume doesn’t work, get them a plastic pumpkin and fill it with glow sticks or blinking lights and this will always allow vehicles to see them walking.

Always map out a Trick or Treating route and try to reduce the number of times your children have to cross the street.

For younger kids, have them draw out the street and the crosswalks so they have a better understanding of how pedestrian safety infrastructure works.