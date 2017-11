A crash shut down a portion of Kuakini Street Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials tell us a garbage truck hit a power pole just before 1 p.m. near Liliha Bakery.

The impact caused the pole to snap in two.

The crash did not immediately cause a power outage, however Hawaiian Electric says it had to de-energize the lines in order to make the repairs.

That affected roughly 770 customers in the area.

Kuakini Street was closed between Liliha and Alaneo streets as crews worked on repairs.