Helpful Halloween Tips For Tonight

It is Halloween 2017 and there will be lots and lots of ghosts and goblins out tonight..and we want to make sure everyone stays safe.

Halloween is the perfect time for parents to talk to young kids about pedestrian safety. Remember, Trick or Treating at Halloween is the most significant pedestrian moment in a young child’s life. For many this may be the first time that get to walk around in the early evening or at night. This is the time to teach them good pedestrian behavior so as they get older the idea of wearing bright and reflective clothing at night becomes second nature when walking…just like buckling up in the car. Jai Cunningham spent Halloween morning at Ma’ema’e Elementary School in Nu’uanu with more of those tips.