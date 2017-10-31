Hirono to undergo more treatment in ongoing cancer battle

Related Coverage Hirono recovers after second successful cancer surgery



U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono will be undergoing more treatment as she continues to battle cancer.

She said Tuesday that her doctor found small spots on her thyroid gland.

The senator will undergo immunotherapy, which is a treatment that allows her own immune system to attack the cancer cells.

“This is different than chemotherapy, which suppresses the immune system,” Hirono explained. “The most recent public person who has benefited from immunotherapy is President Jimmy Carter in his fight against melanoma.”

Earlier this year, Hirono had surgery to have a kidney and a rib removed after being diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer.

Hirono says she will continue to work during the treatment and plans to run for re-election next year.

“Having cancer sucks, but I know that there are people in our country facing major health issues every single day. We are all in this together,” she said.