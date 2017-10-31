Hundreds of keiki celebrate Halloween with annual mob dance

Mid-Pacific Institute continued its Halloween tradition Tuesday of holding a mob dance in the gymnasium.

This year, 760 elementary and middle school students exhumed the Addams Family, dancing to the original theme song from the 1960s television series, then MC Hammer’s “Addams Groove,” the theme for the 1991 movie “The Addams Family.”

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for all the kids. They come together. It’s like the one time of year where the elementary and middle school students come together and they learn the same dance and they perform it in front of their families and friends,” said Julie Funasaki Yuen, the school’s director of communications and community outreach. “It’s so wonderful. It’s always this really uplifting way to celebrate and kick off Halloween.”

The number was chosen and choreographed by Mid-Pacific Institute’s music teacher, Sarahlea Kekuna.

“She teaches every single student, so that’s more than 700 students, and she’s repeating the lesson for the month of October, and then it all culminates in the event today,” Yuen said.

Last year, more than 700 kids danced to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”