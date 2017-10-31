Kapolei Carnival marks last carnival of the season

Kapolei High School hosts the annual Kapolei Carnival this weekend.

The event serves as a benefit for the school, and a fun event for the West Oahu community. It also marks the last carnival of the 2017 season.

Carnival goers can enjoy E.K. Fernandez Shows rides and games, food, and live entertainment.

It will run Friday, 5:30 to 11 p.m., Saturday, noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Admission is free, and discount ride specials will run Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. All rides will be reduced to $2 or 20 credits each.

The entertainment schedule includes:

Friday

7 p.m. Brown Bags to Stardom

9 p.m. Mahkess

Saturday

4:30 p.m. Kennedy Taylor Band

6 p.m. Bryson Moralez

7:30 p.m. Lana Kei

9 p.m. Isle 4

Sunday

5:30 p.m. Remedy Vibes

7 p.m. B.E.T.

Click here for more information.