Lawsuit alleges harassment during ‘Hawaii Five-0’ production

In this Feb. 13, 2012 photo, a CBS logo is displayed on the exterior of CBS Scene Restaurant and Bar, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
In this Feb. 13, 2012 photo, a CBS logo is displayed on the exterior of CBS Scene Restaurant and Bar, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)


A lawsuit has been filed against CBS for workplace and sexual harassment.

The allegations took place during the production of “Hawaii Five-0” in 2015.

The lawsuit claims that Jake Downer, a locations scout, acted “unprofessionally, offensively, abusively, and in a threatening manner” toward his co-worker, Kelly Tolar, who is from Hawaii.

Tolar reported that Downer “tells me every day that I should kill myself.”

In the lawsuit, Tolar says she complained to managers, but says Downer “was not officially reprimanded or sanctioned for his inappropriate conduct.”

According to the lawsuit, Downer is the son of Jeffrey Downer, who was an executive producer of the show.

CBS declined to comment.

