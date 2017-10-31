Maj. Susan Ballard to be sworn in as Honolulu’s 11th chief of police

Honolulu police Maj. Susan Ballard will be sworn in Wednesday as the department’s 11th and first female chief.

The ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be live streamed here.

Ballard was unanimously selected by the Honolulu Police Commission last Wednesday to serve a five-year term.

“All seven candidates were excellent, of good moral character and experienced. One of the things that stood out for me is that Susan was ready to do the job tomorrow. She had plans. She thought thoroughly how she would serve. She was articulate. And the commission had three days to discuss each candidate, and we were quite satisfied with her presentation,” vice chair Cha Thompson said when the decision was announced. “She convinced us that her deep desire was to be a healer and to help overcome the turmoil that the department is in at this time.”

The 60-year-old was born in Virginia and raised in North Carolina. She moved to Hawaii in 1982 and joined HPD in 1985.

Her experience within HPD includes assignments in Kalihi, Windward Oahu, HPD’s finance division and training academy.

She most recently served as commander of the Central Receiving Division.

She was also a finalist for police chief in 2004, when former chief Lee Donohue retired. The job ultimately went to Boisse Correa.

“I’ve been around since Moby Dick was a minnow as they say, so I think most of the officers worked with me at some point in time, and I think any of them that you talk to pretty much will tell you, I haven’t really changed since I was a footman, or foot officer. My personality has stayed the same, the way that I approach problems, the way I approach people, it’s pretty much the same. I haven’t changed, and I’m going to continue doing that, supporting the officers, supporting the department, and also supporting the community,” Ballard said.

As chief, Ballard will receive a salary of more than $190,000 a year.