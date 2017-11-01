4th Annual Made in Maui Festival

By Published:

On November 3 & 4, Maui County’s largest product show will return to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center – the 4th annual Made In Maui County Festival. Teena Rasmussen from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development joins us to share some event highlights as well as a selection of vendor products.

MADE IN MAUI FESTIVAL

Friday, November 3, 2017

1:30PM – 6PM

Saturday, November 4, 2017

8AM – 4:30PM

MAUI ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER

One Cameron Way

Kahului, Maui, HI 96732

Website:  www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com

 

