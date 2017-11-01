City council approves police commission nominees

Related Coverage Chair says police commission on track to select new chief despite setbacks

The Honolulu City Council approved Wednesday two new members to the Honolulu Police Commission.

Last month, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell nominated Karen Chang and Jerry Gibson to fill the vacancies left by Luella Costales and Marc Tilker.

Chang has been a director of Hawaii Pacific Health since 2009 and currently serves as board chairwoman. Her term will be through June 30, 2021.

Gibson has been area vice president of Hilton Hotels and Resorts in Hawaii, Oregon, Las Vegas, and Arizona since 2008. His term will be through June 30, 2018.