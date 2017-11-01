Community leaders saddened by vandalism of Prince Kuhio statue in Waikiki

Honolulu police arrested a man Wednesday night after he allegedly vandalized the Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole statue in Waikiki.

We reached out to community leaders actively involved in upholding Prince Kuhio’s legacy, and they tell us they are saddened.

“To think that there are individuals within our Hawaii family that do not understand the significance of Prince Kuhio, what he has done for us, it’s quite disheartening,” said Anthony Paris, president of Prince Kuhio Hawaiian Civic Club.

Police say the suspect was arrested at around 11 p.m. Halloween night. He was booked on a count of criminal property damage.

“That’s just wrong. You have to take care, malama aina. That’s just disrespectful,” said Waikiki beach boy Brandon Tapati. “It doesn’t look good. It doesn’t feel good. Shame on you. Whoever it is, have more respect.”

“For me, it’s a cry for help to kokua that they needed attention, resources, or something, so I would be willing and our club would be willing to assist them if there is something that they need,” said Paris.

We found that the nearby lifeguard stand was also tagged.

A few yards away, the Duke Kahanamoku statue was safe.

“I think the position of the Kuhio statue, it’s kind of away from all the action, so people wouldn’t dare stand up on top of the Duke statue,” said Tapati.

The bronze statue was commissioned 16 years ago.

Prince Kuhio, a member of the royal family, is commemorated for his role as a congressional delegate before Hawaii became a state.

City officials tell us they’re responsible for cleaning the statue and will do so Thursday.