Honda goes door to door to alert owners of air-bag repairs

Honda is going door to door to make sure car owners know about a repair that could save their lives.

Even though Honda has notified the owners by mail, the company says nearly 1,000 cars in Hawaii still need to have their faulty air bags fixed.

Using vehicle registration information, Honda is sending representatives directly to owners’ homes to make sure they know about and get the free fix.

Employees will be wearing shirts with the Honda logo, and will likely have flags on their cars.

The team will be in Hawaii late this week and early next week. Click here for more information on how to identify a Honda employee.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, so-called “Alpha inflators” found in certain 2001-2003 Honda and Acura models have an alarming rupture rate of as high as 50 percent.

Click here for more information on the air bag recall and to see if your car is affected.