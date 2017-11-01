Pavement conditions, crash locations among new highway data now available online

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Highways Division recently added useful data sets online, including pavement conditions and average annual daily traffic volume for state roads, and the locations of fatal traffic crashes from 2012 to 2016.

Click here to view the website.

“We’re sharing the data we’ve collected with the public in the interest of transparency,” said HDOT Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “Now members of the public can easily access highways safety and other helpful information that is used to guide our programs.”

In July, HDOT made public via a user-friendly map, the schedule, scope, and estimated cost for all current state highways projects as well as all projects planned to begin construction in the next two years.

The project status data will continue to be updated on a monthly basis. Data sets such as the pavement conditions and average annual daily traffic figures will be updated on an annual basis. Fatal crash data is updated as traffic incident reports are finalized and the last year of available data is 2016.

Average Annual Daily Traffic (AADT) is the total volume of vehicle traffic over a road over the course of a year divided by 365 days. HDOT gathers AADT through a combination of permanent, in-ground traffic counting stations, overhead cameras, and temporary traffic counters or tubes.

Fatal Crash data is compiled from completed traffic investigation reports. To be considered a motor vehicle fatality in the state of Hawaii, a fatal crash must involve a motor vehicle traveling on a traffic way customarily open to the public and must result in a death of at least one person (occupant of a vehicle or a non-motorist) within 30 days of the crash. This data is provided for highway safety and educational purposes only.

Pavement condition data is gathered by a vehicle mounted unit using a Laser Crack Measurement System (LCMS) that drives over state roads on a biennial basis (each individual road under state jurisdiction is surveyed once every other year, interstates and roadways in the National Highway System are surveyed once a year).