Petsmart to celebrate grand opening of Iwilei store



A grand opening will take place this weekend for Honolulu’s first Petsmart store.

The pet supply chain is one of the stores to move into the old Kmart location in Iwilei.

This Saturday’s grand opening will offer giveaways, including toys and treats for your pets.

A veterinarian will be on hand for free immunizations and pet checks.

“Bring your pet down. Pets are always welcome,” said store leader Donaldo Hopper. “We love having our dogs and cats coming in to the store. We take care of them, give them treats, send them home happy.”

This is Oahu’s second Petsmart store. There is also a store in Mililani.