State celebrates reopening of Princess Victoria Kamamalu Building after nearly 15 years

By Published: Updated:

After being vacant for nearly 15 years, the Princess Victoria Kamamalu Building in downtown Honolulu is open for business.

Wednesday’s re-dedication ceremony coincides with the 179th birthday of its namesake, Princess Victoria Kamamalu.

Gov. David Ige, cabinet members, state employees, and representatives from the royal societies gathered for the occasion.

The building’s renovation was slowed by funding delays, leading the state to spend millions on leasing private office space.

Now, after a $27 million face lift, the building is the new home of the state Department of Human Services.

“The three divisions, the Benefit, Employment, and Support Services Division, the Social Services Division, and the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, their administrative offices are all under the same roof. We will be able to have much better coordination across the divisions, and we will have much better access for the public for a lot of our administrative offices,” said DHS director Pankaj Bhanot.

The Department of Health also occupies two floors, with the Disability Communication Access Board is in the basement.

Officials say the state will save approximately $2.2 million each year in lease costs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s