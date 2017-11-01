It’s one of the most popular dance concerts presented at UH-Manoa’s Kennedy Theatre, featuring world-renowned taiko artist Kenny Endo and Taiko Center of the Pacific. It’s called Taiko Drum & Dance: Hana Hou! This morning on Wake Up 2day, Director Betsy Fisher joined us in studio with more on the production.

Fisher says the production showcases an interweaving of cultures that reflects and distinguishes Hawaii. She added it will also feature traditional and contemporary taiko music, together with dance from Hawaii, Japan, India, and contemporary dance highlight the uniqueness of each form as well as their beauty and power.

Dancer Dayna Chun also gave us a taste of what guests will see.

Tickets are available online at etickethawaii.com or by calling 944-2697, or at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office between 10:00am and 1:00pm the weeks of the show (week of October 30th and week of November 6th).

Here are the show times and dates:

* November 3rd, 4th, 10th, and 11th @ 7:30pm

* November 12th @ 2:00pm

* Kennedy Theatre: 1770 East West Road, Honolulu, HI 96822

* manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/hanahou/