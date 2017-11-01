Thief caught on camera stealing underwear off clothes line in Moiliili

A Moiliili woman is asking the public for help after a thief was caught on camera stealing her underwear off her clothes line.

The thief was caught on camera twice, once on Oct. 13, then again in the early morning hours of Nov. 1.

The victim didn’t want to be identified but told us more than a dozen pairs of underwear initially went missing from the line outside the ground floor of her University area apartment.

After that, she and her boyfriend decided to install a security camera. Hours later, the thief showed up.

“After I saw video evidence, that made me feel a little more anxiety ridden,” she said. “To buy these things that is so private, and now you have to replace it, it’s more annoying than anything, and it’s a violation of privacy. I’m sure any woman would say that.”

The victim says she’s not sure how long the thief has been targeting her, but estimates as many as 80 pairs of underwear have gone missing.

She reported the thefts to police, but says so far, no one has been arrested.