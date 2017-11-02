80-year-old victim shocked, furious after freeway hit-and-run: ‘I hope he gets it’

An elderly victim whose car was crashed into several times on the freeway is furious and urging police to catch the culprit.

It happened at around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the H-1 Freeway heading town-bound near the Ward Avenue overpass. Traffic backed up for over an hour.

Video from astonished bystanders shows the driver of a dark-colored Acura jumping out of his vehicle. He narrowly misses getting hit by a car as he runs across the freeway and scales a fence.

An 80-year-old woman was one of the victims. She declined to be identified, but described the moments before what was captured on video.

“I was driving along, minding my own business, heard a screech. Thought it was somebody getting hit, then it was me,” she said.

The Acura first smashed into a Honda, which was driving in the left lane of the H-1. The Honda crashed into the median before stopping a few feet away.

The Acura then crashed into the 80-year-old’s Camry. The impact forced the Camry to land in both the left and middle lanes of the freeway.

Police say the driver tried to reverse, but smashed into the Camry again. He gave up, left his car, and ran away.

“I thought he’d stop. I thought he’d get out to see what the damage was like. When I saw him take off, that was something,” said the woman.

The driver scaled a fence over six feet tall onto Victoria Street, a few blocks away from Thomas Square Park and the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

The victim says she does not know the driver.

Police have not yet made an arrest.

The 80-year-old went to the emergency room to get checked out, but says she’s fine.

Now that the initial shock has worn off, she said, “I am furious. It’s going to cost me money to rent a car. I hope he gets it. It’s dangerous to have a guy like that running around, is all I can say.”

We checked the vehicle registration records for the Acura. It shows the title is “pending transfer” to another owner.

Police are investigating the case as a “fled scene motor vehicle collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.