Are Hawaii’s shelters ready for disaster?

This year, Hawaii’s emergency agencies extended how much emergency supplies you should have on hand from just a few days to two weeks.

But what we’ve seen in the Atlantic this hurricane season raises the question, is that long enough?

The Category 5 hurricanes that blasted through the Caribbean have left long-running recovery efforts in their wake, with much of Puerto Rico still out of power and communication more than a month later, areas of the Virgin Islands still hurting from storms even before that.

Any island community would be remiss without considering: Could the same happen here, and what should you be doing at your home to make sure you’re ready?

Always Investigating is digging deeper into the shelter list to find out how many of those shelters are storm-ready, and which category of hurricane each shelter can withstand. We’re also finding out what it would cost to change that, and if it’s even something that’s in the cards.

We’re also finding out what could make Hawaii’s power situation different than what we’ve seen in Puerto Rico, and what utility companies are doing now to make sure things can get up and running as quickly as possible.

That’s all coming up tonight on KHON2 News at 10.