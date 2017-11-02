Ask HPD: Background checks

Does the Honolulu Police Department provide individuals with criminal history checks or police clearance letters?

The Honolulu Police Department does not perform criminal history checks for the general public. These records are also referred to as police abstracts, police certificates, or police clearances. Criminal history checks are issued by the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center (HCJDC). Criminal history checks may be obtained online, in person, or through the mail.

Instant criminal history checks may be obtained via eCrim at ecrim.ehawaii.gov. There are fees for each search and for each certified eCrim report listing any convictions or indicating no match.

More information can be found on the HCJDC website <http://www.ag.hawaii.gov/hcjdc.

