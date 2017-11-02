Biki Introduces Biki Buys for November

Biki, Honolulu’s newly launched bikeshare program, has partnered with local businesses to develop its inaugural Biki Buys program.

Starting November 1, Biki riders will be able to redeem exclusive deals at 20 participating retail merchants located within a block of 100 Biki Stops simply by showing their Biki pass, same-day Biki receipt or proof of their active account on the Biki Mobile App.

The 20 retail merchants participating in the Biki Buys program are:

Aloha Boardshop – 10% off all merchandise under $100

Avanti Shirts – 15% off purchase (excluding sale items)

BIKEFACTORY – 20% off all PRO-TEC or Bontrager helmets; 20% off any bicycle jersey or shorts

Big Wave Dave Surf Co – 15% off merchandise (excluding surfboards); Rent surfboard for 1 hour get 2nd hour free

Boca – 15% off merchandise, 10% off bicycles

Cameron Hawaii – 10% off store-wide

Chapel Hats – 10% off all hats

Honolulu Cookie Company – one free cookie (no purchase required)

Island Triathlon and Bike – 10% off total purchase (excluding bicycles and labor)

La Muse – 10% off store-wide, excluding sales items; free gift for purchases over $300

LeaLea Market Originals – 20% off customized flip flops; gourmet popcorn for $1 (regularly $5)

Moiliili Thrift Store – 10% off purchase of $10 or more (excluding sale items)

MORI by Art + Flea – 10% off store-wide

Owens & Co – 10% off regular-priced items

Royal Hawaiian Center – Spend $200 in same day receipts at Royal Hawaiian Center and receive a free gift

Running Room – 20% off regular-priced footwear and apparel

The Refinery – 10% off one regular-priced item

Tori Richard – 10% off one regular-priced Tori Richard branded item

Village Bottle Shop and Tasting – 10% off retail and draft beverages

Wine and Design – 20% off a regular studio class and private parties

Biki Buys deals ends November 30 and are not valid with other offers or promotions and other exclusions may apply.