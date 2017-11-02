Celebrate Arbor day this Friday by buying trees!

Arbor Day, which is observed on November 3 in Hawaii, seeks to create awareness and support for the importance of trees as environmental preservation and protection, natural beauty and their many benefits. The Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) invites native plant enthusiasts to join them at their different island baseyards for plant sales on Friday November 3.

To celebrate, the DLNR is offering a variety of native plants for to encourage their use in home gardening and landscaping. Some examples are: koki‘o ke‘oke‘o (white hibiscus), maile, red ʻōhiʻa lehua, ʻaʻaliʻi, native grasses and sedges.

Times range from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the forestry baseyards on Kauai, Oahu, Maui and Kamuela in Hawaii.

Sales are cash only except on Oahu where they will take cash or checks (no credit cards).

www.arbordayhawaii.org